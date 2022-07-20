One may recall at the AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door post-show press scrum that AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley was looking to secure a sponsorship deal with Athletic Brewing, a company that describes itself as “revolutionizing craft non-alcoholic beer for today’s healthy & active beer lover.” Less than a month later, the champ has gotten what he wanted.

Jon Moxley has joined the media scrum. He wants to get a sponsorship with Athletic Brewing Co. “I just want free s--t” — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) June 27, 2022

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, Athletic officially announced that they were sponsoring Moxley, and included a video of Mox receiving some beers.

“We had to send some brews to the champ,” the account tweeted.

We had to send some brews to the champ. @JonMoxley 💪 pic.twitter.com/1KyE80oaRY — Athletic Brewing (@AthleticBrewing) July 20, 2022

A grateful Moxley proceeded to give a hearty endorsement of Athletic in the video, with his AEW Interim World Title and the Cincinnati skyline providing some support.

“This is Jon Moxley, AEW World Champion, and the champ only drinks one kind of nonalcoholic brew, and that is from Athletic Brewing,” Moxley said. “You can get up in the morning, you can have an Athletic and mow your grass. You can get up and run 10 miles through the mountains, or you can step into the ring and whoop somebody’s ass! You’re fit for all times.”

While appearing on his wife’s podcast, “The Sessions with Renee Paquette,” Moxley revealed he had become an avid drinker of Athletic nonalcoholic beer as a replacement for actual beer. Many will recall that Moxley checked into rehab last November for alcohol treatment; he would return to AEW and other wrestling promotions in January 2022.

Moxley will get to celebrate his brand new endorsement with an appearance tonight on “AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Week 2,” where he will look to continue his winning ways following last week’s victory over Konosuke Takeshita. Moxley will team with a fellow Blackpool Combat Club member, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, to take on Yuta’s former allies the Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Berretta) in tag team action.

