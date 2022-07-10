As noted, on June 7, Naomi and Sasha Banks had listed themselves as pro wrestlers, as opposed to WWE Superstars, on their respective Instagram accounts.

Now in her latest Instagram story, Naomi wrote, “The Moment you put a stop to people taking advantage of you and disrespecting you, is when they define you as difficult, selfish, or crazy. Manipulators hate boundaries.”

Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the May 16 episode of “WWE Monday Night Raw” and were later suspended without pay. After getting suspended, Naomi removed any mention of WWE from her social media.

Since the incident, there are several reports that Banks and Naomi are no longer listed on WWE’s internal roster.

As noted, it was initially reported by Raj Giri that Banks was released from the company back on June 15, a report that was later backed up by the Twitter account WrestleVotes, but no further confirmation was made by WWE.

In the latest from Fightful, WWE Creative is operating under the assumption that neither Banks nor Naomi is returning to the company.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]