Wrestling legends Ric Flair and Jeff Jarrett have had an eventful early week, as it was revealed during Monday’s “WWE Raw” that Flair would team up with his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, to face fellow WWE Hall of Famer Jarrett and current AEW/Ring of Honor star Jay Lethal for his final fight. Now that we finally know the competitors, it’s natural to expect some drama between them in the lead up to Starrcast V and “Ric Flair’s Last Match” on July 31, and on the latest episode of “To Be The Man,” co-host Conrad Thompson revealed that Jarrett, on his own podcast, called El Idolo a “curtain jerker.”

“That doesn’t get under my skin, but man, has Andrade heard that line yet? When will he hear that?” Flair asked.

“He’ll hear it today,” Thompson replied. “And this will not only be Ric Flair’s last match, this will be Jeff Jarrett’s last match.” Flair laughed, considering the trouble Jarrett may have gotten himself into by disrespecting El Idolo.

“He needs to go spend a week in Durango, see where that kid grew up in the streets of,” Flair said. “Holy sh*t. I love that. I’m gonna call Andrade ASAP.”

El Idolo, a former “NXT” Champion and United States Champion during his time in WWE, recently married Flair’s daughter, Ashley — known professionally as Charlotte Flair, arguably the most decorated female performer in wrestling history. Charlotte has been on hiatus from WWE since losing the “SmackDown” Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash, but she is reportedly on her way back this summer. While “Ric Flair’s Last Match” doesn’t technically involve contracted WWE talent — Jarrett works for WWE, but not as a wrestler, though he will be the special guest referee for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match at WWE SummerSlam the same weekend — Flair teased the possibility of Charlotte getting involved after Jarrett’s comments.

“Can I tell you something right now?” Flair said. “And I’m saying this from my heart, and you know her very well. Jeff, if she sees him behind the curtain, may get the sh*t beat out of him by Ashley before he ever gets to the f*cking ring.”

“She stands by her man,” Flair continued. “Good lord, I wouldn’t want her coming at me 100 miles an hour. That was not a smart comment, especially to her husband. If she wasn’t coming, I know she’s there now. Both him and Karen [Jarrett], they both better walk around her on glass.”

