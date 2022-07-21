Team Taz is a faction in AEW comprised of Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Hook, who is the son of Taz, the man who helps lead and guide the group. Over the past few week, Starks and Hobbs have been on their own path in a feud with Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee, a tag team known as Swerve in our Glory, while Hook has been aligned with Danhausen.

In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc., current FTW Champion Ricky Starks gave an update on whether the ‘Cold-hearted Handsome Devil’ known as Hook is still a part of Team Taz despite not being shown on AEW TV with the rest of the faction.

“HOOK is still a part of Team Taz. I mean, by proxy — his father,” Starks said. “Hook has also been busy with his own type of thing. I think that’s what it is … It’s just a matter of, Danhausen, being one of them, and two, he’s kind of a lone wolf.”

Starks and Hobbs have been feuding with Swerve in our Glory now for a few months, a feud that originally began because Starks and Hobbs were not a fan of how Lee and Strickland acted in AEW, and their feud has since morphed into the teams chasing tag gold.

On the July 13th edition of AEW “Dynamite,” the Young Bucks defended their AEW World Tag Team Championships for the first time since defeating Jurassic Express when they went against Team Taz and Swerve in our Glory, as the two teams had not stopped feuding up to this point. Swerve in out Glory won the match and walked away AEW World Tag Team Champions, with both men holding their first gold since arriving at AEW earlier in the year.

Hook has been on his own path, typically winning quick singles matches. However, he has teamed with Danhausen once on the Buy-In of Double or Nothing 2022 when they defeated Tony Nese and manager Mark Sterling. Hook last competed on the June 24th edition of AEW “Rampage,” taking on NJPW Strong’s The DKC and defeating him in quick fashion.

