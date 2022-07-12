The Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor card has been filling up over the last few weeks, with FTR scheduled to defend their ROH Tag Team Championships against The Briscoes in a Supercard of Honor rematch, while Samoa Joe puts his ROH TV Title on the line against Jay Lethal, and Wheeler Yuta defends the ROH Pure Championship against Daniel Garcia. Now the Ring of Honor Women’s World Championship will be on the line as well, and the match will not come as a shock to AEW viewers.

As announced officially by Tony Schiavone on today’s episode of “AEW Control Center”, Mercedes Martinez will defend her ROH Women’s title t Death Before Dishonor when she goes one on one with Serena Deeb. AEW further confirmed the news by promoting the match, along with the rest of the card, in a social media post.

Martinez and Deeb have spent the last month teaming together, wrestling five times as a team on “AEW Dark: Elevation”, “AEW Dark,” and “AEW Rampage.” Despite winning all five matches, the alliance was always uneasy, built around both Martinez and Deeb trying to one-up each other. After their victory on last Friday’s “Rampage”, Deeb turned on Martinez, ending the partnership for good and putting the two on a collision course.

This will be Martinez’s fifth title defense since she defeated Deonna Purrazzo on the May 4 episode of “Dynamite” to unify the ROH Women’s World Championship and the ROH Interim Women’s World Championship. She has since successfully defended the title against Trish Adora, Hyan, Mazzerati, and Viva Van on episodes of “Dark” and “Dark: Elevation.” For Deeb, this will be her second women’s championship opportunity in as many months — she unsuccessfully challenged Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s World Championship on May 29at AEW Double or Nothing.

Ring of Honor’s Death Before Dishonor event will take place on July 24 in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]