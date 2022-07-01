After a month that saw the wrestling world was turned upside down, it was only natural that the NBA world was turned upside down as well, when NBA superstar Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, the team he once compared his team to wrestling’s New World Order. There’s no word when or where Durant will be traded just yet, but AEW TNT Champion and noted basketball fan Scorpio Sky has some thoughts.

After AEW on TNT jokingly tweeted a picture of Durant becoming “All Elite,” Sky responded with his best Adrian Wojnarowski impression.

“Hearing from my sources Brooklyn’s asking price for Kevin Durant is Kenny Omega, Evil Uno, and 3 future firsts,” Sky tweeted. “We’ll see what happens.”

Hearing from my sources Brooklyn’s asking price for Kevin Durant is Kenny Omega, Evil Uno, and 3 future firsts. We’ll see what happens. https://t.co/WZvbEcBrMz — Scorpio Sky (@ScorpioSky) July 1, 2022

The real fun, however, came when a fan responded to Sky’s tweet, proposing that AEW send MJF for Durant instead.

“Why would Brooklyn trade 1 backstage headache for another?” Sky asked in return.

Why would Brooklyn trade 1 backstage headache for another? — Scorpio Sky (@ScorpioSky) July 1, 2022

One cannot argue that MJF and Durant have both been volatile stars for their respective work places, though the extent to which MJF’s backstage issues are based in reality remains unclear. The AEW star hasn’t been seen in the promotion since his molten hot speech criticizing AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan at the June 1 episode of “AEW Dynamite” in Los Angeles. That speech, of course, came on the heels of AEW Double or Nothing weekend, where questions of MJF’s participation were asked until the moment appeared on the show.

While fans wait to see the fates of both MJF and Durant, Sky will soon have bigger things to worry about. He is currently scheduled to defend the TNT Championship, named Jeanie after Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, in a street fight next Wednesday on “Dynamite.” There, he will go one on one with the very man who defeated MJF at AEW Double or Nothing, “Mr. Mayhem” himself, Wardlow.

