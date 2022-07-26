With WWE unifying both the WWE and Universal Championship at WrestleMania 38, the question of whether or not Tony Khan would unify the ROH and AEW World Titles has become intriguing.

During ROH Death Before Dishonor Media Call, AEW and ROH CEO Tony Khan commented on the potential of a hybrid AEW/ROH World Championship.

“The titles, I think, are going to be kept separate,” Khan said. “I wouldn’t have a hybrid championship or any hybrid championships, I think, between AEW and Ring of Honor.”

Claudio Castagnoli defeated Jonathan Gresham for the ROH World Championship in the opening contest on Death Before Dishonor, following a Ricola Bomb for the win. This marked Castagnoli’s first major singles title since winning the United States Championship in 2012 while with WWE. Before his tenure in WWE, Castagnoli wrestled for Ring of Honor, winning the ROH Tag Team Championships alongside Chris Hero as The Kings of Wrestling.

CM Punk is the current AEW World Champion; however, the Second City Saint has not defended his championship as Punk was forced to have surgery, not even two weeks after defeating “Hangman” Adam Page for the title in the main event of AEW Double or Nothing. Instead of stripping Punk of his title, AEW decided to take a different path and crown an interim AEW World Champion at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door. Jon Moxley defeated NJPW’s Hiroshi Tanahashi to become the interim AEW Champion and has since defended his championship successfully against Brody King. Moxley has his second defense of the interim AEW World Championship this Wednesday on “AEW Dynamite” when he takes on Rush, who defeated his real-life brother, Dragon Lee, at Death Before Dishonor.

Tony Khan addressed whether or not ROH will have a rankings system similar to the one AEW has.

“I’m probably not going to do it like that,” Khan said. “I’m not sure. I think there is something to be said for having a different approach to organizing the contenders, but I’m not settled on that one way or another. I think there is merit to it, for sure, with the ranking system we have in AEW.”

AEW has rankings for their men’s division, women’s division, and tag team division, with the latter being topped by FTR for an impressive number of weeks. Yet, the duo has not received an AEW Tag Team Championship opportunity since December 2021.

