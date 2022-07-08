On a day filled with some unpleasant wrestling news, it’s good to be reminded of some of the more uplifting parts of the business, like Kevin Owens surprising Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau at the NHL draft, and Wardlow entering day 2 of his AEW TNT Championship reign. The man the kids call “Mr. Mayhem” won the title this past Wednesday on “AEW Dynamite”, defeating former champion Scorpio Sky in a street fight.

In an appearance on Busted Open Radio Friday morning, Wardlow talked about the moments leading up to the match, and how a nice pep talk by a former ally helped get him focused.

“I’m normally extremely nervous, on edge and I guess focused, like tunnel vision type focused,” Wardlow said. “And before the match, I was actually much more calm than usual. I don’t know why. Cash [Wheeler] gave me a pretty nice pep talk right before. So that might’ve helped calm my nerves. Cash and Dax are always helping me out, those guys are phenomenal. So I think Cash kind of got in my head a little bit, and just reminded me to breathe, have fun and enjoy the moment, and really just absorb it. He was like ‘Tonight could be one of those nights that you want to remember forever. So make sure you go and absorb it so you can remember it.’

“And I really tried to do that, and I feel like I did do that. And oddly enough, it was the most comfortable I’ve felt in the ring. The only other time I can recall this happening was with CM Punk. It was kind of the same experience. That match and this match are the only two times that I’ve just looked around the crowd, and really just looked at people and interacted with people and absorbed the moment, and really have fun in the match. Other than getting kicked directly in the balls, it was a lot of fun.”

Wardlow repaid his former Pinnacle teammates later in the evening when he and FTR posted a photo posing with all their respective championships. Unfortunately, one set of those titles will be in danger shortly, as FTR is currently scheduled to defend the ROH Tag Team Titles against The Briscoes at ROH Death Before Dishonor on July 24.

