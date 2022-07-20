So far, 2022 has been the year of Wardlow, from winning his freedom from MJF at AEW Double or Nothing to becoming the new TNT Champion after defeating Scorpio Sky just two weeks ago on “AEW Dynamite.” But Mr. Mayhem isn’t satisfied with just winning the TNT title; he wants to be a fighting champion in the same way original TNT champ Cody Rhodes was back in 2020, and says one particular element of that first title reign is his “number one priority.”

“I want to bring back the open challenge,” Wardlow said in a recent interview with Telegram & Gazette. “I’m not sure if that’s what we’re going to do, but I would definitely like to bring that back.”

Wardlow was also asked about the potential of him customizing the TNT Championship belt, similar to what past champions Scorpio Sky and Sammy Guevara have done, but here again, he seems to be more of a traditionalist.

“Right now I have the original design, which I love, and I don’t have any plans to customize it,” Wardlow said. “If they give me the opportunity, maybe I will, but I do love the original.”

Wardlow made his first defense of the TNT Championship just a week ago on “AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Week One,” when he took on Orange Cassidy in singles action. Despite Chuck Taylor’s best attempts to introduce a chainsaw to the proceedings, Wardlow ultimately overcame the competitive Cassidy to retain his title via a powerbomb.

At the time of publication, Wardlow’s next challenger has yet to be determined, and he has not been announced for tonight’s “AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Week Two.” Former champion Scorpio Sky, Powerhouse Hobbs, Eddie Kingston, Jay Lethal, and former AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page are currently ranked in the top five of AEW’s singles rankings — any of them, or someone else entirely, could emerge as the next contender to Wardlow’s championship.

Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday July 20, 2022 pic.twitter.com/37Cff4iclx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2022

