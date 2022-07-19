A new challenger for NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose is set to be decided on tonight’s “WWE NXT”. The winner of a 20-woman battle royal will get the next title shot.

The 20 participants being promoted for the battle royal are Alba Fyre, Amari Miller, Arianna Grace, Cora Jade, Elektra Lopez, Fallon Henley, Indi Hartwell, Ivy Nile, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, Kiana James, Lash Legend, Nikkita Lyons, Sarray, Sloane Jacobs, Tatum Paxley, Tiffany Stratton, Valentina Feroz, Wendy Choo, and Yulisa Leon.

Notably absent from the lineup is Roxanne Perez. She lost to Rose in a title match on last Tuesday’s episode. Perez was pinned after she was attacked by Jade during the match and presumably in the parking lot outside the arena earlier in the night. Perez and Jade are the current NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, and up until last week were portrayed as best friends.

The NXT UK Tag Team Championship is set to be defended tonight. The new champs Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs will put the gold on the line against former titleholders Pretty Deadly. Jensen and Briggs won the vacant titles on an episode of “NXT UK” last month. Pretty Deadly had a 265-day reign as NXT UK Tag Team Champions before they were moved to the “NXT” brand.

JD McDonagh (formerly known as Jordan Devlin) will have his first televised match on “NXT” since he was moved over from the “NXT UK” brand. He will face Cameron Grimes. McDonagh appears to be next in line to challenge NXT Champion Bron Breakker after his attack on Breakker at the end of The Great American Bash special two weeks ago.

Joe Gacy has promised to reveal the identities of The Dyad tonight. The cloaked figures have been accompanying Gacy for weeks.

WWE is also promoting that we’ll see video of an “altercation” between Solo Sikoa and Von Wagner that happened backstage at last Friday’s “SmackDown” at the Amway Arena in Orlando, Florida.

The following line-up is announced for tonight:

NXT UK Tag Team Championship Match: Pretty Deadly vs. Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs (c)

20-woman battle royal for the right to challenge NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose

Cameron Grimes vs. JD McDonagh

Damon Kemp vs. Roderick Strong

The in-ring debut of Axiom

Identities of The Dyad will be revealed

Video of the altercation between Solo Sikoa and Von Wagner at last Friday’s “SmackDown”

