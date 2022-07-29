It appears a high-stakes match will finally go down on tonight’s “WWE SmackDown”.

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus are set to go one-on-one in an Irish Donnybrook Match with the winner receiving a title shot against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at the Clash at the Castle event on Saturday, September 3.

Sheamus laid out the rules for the match during last Friday’s “SmackDown”. There will be no count-outs and no disqualifications. Shillelaghs and other weapons will be made available. However, McIntyre’s sword “Angela” will be banned.

Tonight’s “SmackDown” is the final stop before SummerSlam Saturday night at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The main event will see Roman Reigns defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match. It also must be mentioned that Theory is lurking in the shadows, armed with the Money in the Bank contract which he could cash in for a title match at any time.

Another match that’s been postponed multiple times is also being promoted for tonight’s show. Lacey Evans is once again scheduled to go up against Aliyah. Last week, their match was called off after Evans knocked out Aliyah with the Woman’s Right before the match began. Two weeks ago, Evans and Aliyah were scheduled to be partners in a tag team match. That’s when Evans revealed her true colors, berating fans before she knocked out Aliyah.

The Viking Raiders will put their “new, vicious” personas to work in a tag team match against The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

Also tonight, Maximum Male Models, along with their newly revealed Director of Talent Maxxine Dupri are set to unveil their 2022 beachwear collection. Maxxine (formerly known as Sofia Cromwell on “NXT”) made her main roster debut during a brief backstage segment on last Friday’s “SmackDown”. Her debut reportedly also served as a write-off for Maximum Male Models’ former frontman, and Maxxine’s storyline “brother”, Max Dupri.

However, the decision to sideline Max Dupri was made while Vince McMahon was still Head of Creative in WWE. Since then, McMahon has exited the company, with Paul “Triple H” Levesque taking over his duties overseeing WWE”s storylines.

As of early Friday morning, here is the lineup announced for tonight’s show:

Irish Donnybrook Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus (*Winner gets a title shot against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at Clash at the Castle)

Lacey Evans vs. Aliyah

The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)

Maxxine Dupri to debut alongside Maximum Male Models 2022 beachwear line

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s “SmackDown” and join us for live coverage at 8 PM ET.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts