Long before he stepped into the ring, “NXT” star Xyon Quinn was familiar with the spotlight, having played eight years and over 100 games as a winger in Australia’s National Rugby League while also representing Samoa during international play. Since joining WWE in 2017, he’s been looking to make the same impact in the ring as he did out on the pitch, where his 6’2″, 240-plus frame made him a punishing sight on the wing.

But while Quinn’s athletic background may give him an edge, he knows that there’s one thing that’s key to making sure he can be a top star in WWE, which he revealed in a recent interview with The Sporting News.

“It’s definitely got to be a contributing factor,” Quinn said of his athletic background. “I believe I’m already in the mix (to move to Raw or SmackDown). You have to establish who you are and you’ve got to be liked.

“It all comes down to Vince [McMahon]. If he likes you and he sees what he sees, he gets what he gets, and that’s how it works. All the coaches, all the teachers, and all the producers all report back, and it just gets taken into account. That’s all this whole place is about – it’s a journey, and at the moment, I’m in an exciting time of my journey.”

Quinn has most recently been seen on “WWE NXT 2.0” feuding with former main roster star Apollo Crews. On last week’s show, the Australian disguised himself as a fan and attacked Crews, allowing Giovani Vinci to defeat Crews in the latter’s first match back in NXT in more than six years. Quinn and Crews will now go one-on-one next week in singles action, as announced by Quinn on last night’s episode.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts