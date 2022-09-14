MJF Reacts To Opinion That AEW Should Stop Making WWE References

MJF has made more on-air references to WWE than any other AEW wrestler over the past three years or so, be it name-dropping Bruce Prichard, Triple H, Cody Rhodes or even Vince McMahon through various promos and segments.

On last week's "AEW Dynamite," for example, MJF referred to Triple H as "the greatest of all time" and "jolly old St. Nick [Khan]" as the "only Khan that matters in professional wrestling," the latter being a reference to WWE Co-CEO Nick Khan. During the same promo, MJ made it clear he's using the AEW World Title – which he earned a shot at by winning the Casino Ladder Match at the All Out pay-per-view – as "a bargaining chip in the bidding war of 2024" while threatening to take AEW's top prize to "a real wrestling company with real fans and real wrestlers." MJF would also mention "the American Roller-Code-Ster" being in WWE as one of his motivations to jump ship to WWE.

While some believe MJF constantly referencing WWE doesn't bode well for the AEW product, others acknowledge that MJF threatening to take his talents to WWE in 2024 is just part of his character, and makes for compelling TV. Former WWE official Jimmy Korderas is among the latter. Through a video posted on his Twitter, Korderas implored AEW's wrestlers to focus on their own product, and avoid the mistakes made by WCW.

"Ignore the other team, because that was the biggest downfall for this company right here [WCW] when they were in competition with the WWE," Korderas said in his rant. "They didn't ignore them, they kept referencing them. Ignore them, stick to your business, and grow your audience that way."

MJF has now reacted to Korderas' criticism.

"Former Referee Jimmy Korderas try's [sic] to tell greatest promo of all time MJF how to do his job," MJF wrote on Twitter. "Former bell times keeper Herbert ponzarelli try's to tell MJF how to do a headlock."

Since returning to AEW at the All Out pay-per-view, MJF has firmly set his sights on the AEW World Title and is rumored to wrestle the winner of the ongoing AEW World Title Tournament at the Full Gear pay-per-view on November 19. MJF earned a title shot by virtue of winning the Casino Ladder Match at All Out.