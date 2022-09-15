Backstage News On Damage CTRL's WWE SmackDown Status For This Week

After the tag team of IO SKY and Dakota Kai came out on top in their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match on "WWE Raw" this week, it appears the dominant faction will be making their return to "WWE SmackDown." According to a report from PWInsider, Damage CTRL is scheduled to appear on the blue brand this Friday.

SKY and Kai won their title match with the help of Bayley, with Kai getting the pin on former champion Aliyah. The duo had previously lost in the finals of the company's Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament in a controversial finish stemming from the fact that Kai, despite being pinned, was not the legal wrestler at the time.

Damage CTRL has been making waves in the company since their debut as a group back at WWE SummerSlam. In addition to SKY and Kai making it to the tournament finals, the trio picked up a win against Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka at WWE Clash at the Castle, with Bayley becoming the first woman to pin Belair in nearly a year. The rise of the faction is particularly notable as, before the group's emergence, Kai had previously been released from the company, while Bayley had missed significant time due to an injury, and SKY (formerly known as Io Shirai) had been missing from TV since the weekend of "WrestleMania 38."

It remains to be seen what Friday's "SmackDown" will have in store for the group, but it's worth noting that the Women's Tag Team Championship is not restricted to a single brand, so the team will be expected to face challengers company-wide.