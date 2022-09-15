Tony Khan Celebrates Latest AEW Dynamite Viewership

The Elite are suspended, CM Punk is off TV, and "AEW Dynamite" ratings have never been better, at least in 2022.

Tony Khan took to Twitter to thank AEW viewers for giving "Dynamite" its highest viewership of the year, with 1.175 million viewers, and the program's 16th straight week in the top two programs on Wednesday night in the 18-49 demographic.

"#1 show on cable last night," Tony tweeted before promoting tomorrow's edition of "AEW Rampage," the last show before AEW heads to Queens, New York for its Grand Slam special at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The rating is notable as it comes at a time when there is literally no "Elite" in All Elite Wrestling. The first and former AEW World Trios Champions vacated their titles and were suspended from the company following a backstage fight with former AEW Champion CM Punk.

Punk was also absent from the show. His absence and his vacating of the AEW World Championship could be tied to his acidic rant after the All Out pay-per-view earlier this month, he's also dealing with an injury that would've led to the title being vacated regardless of Punk's behavior. Punk's future is currently uncertain, as is the length of time of The Elite's suspensions.

The AEW title situation has been a focal point of the programming, with last night's show being centered around the semifinals for the AEW World Championship tournament. Jon Moxley defeated Sammy Guevara, and Bryan Danielson defeated former AEW Champion Chris Jericho to advance to the final next Wednesday night.