Brandon Cutler's Next AEW Appearance Announced

After returning from suspension a few weeks back, Brandon Cutler is making his first official AEW appearance following the notorious brawl that occurred after All Out earlier this month. 'Two-Contract' Cutler is present on today's AEW Games stream, which takes place every Wednesday ahead of "AEW Dynamite." In the past, Cutler has made regular appearances on the stream, though he's been understandably absent in recent weeks.

The return of Cutler to official AEW programming follows Matt Jackson hinting at an imminent return to AEW action yesterday on Instagram. The official AEW Twitter account has also resumed retweeting the Young Bucks account, promoting the tag team's upcoming custom shoe release. Without context, this might not mean much, but together, these may be hints that the independent investigation into the backstage brawl is coming to a close, and at least some of the still-suspended talent could be on their way back into the company.

Cutler was one of the roster members who reportedly attempted to bring the fight to an end, which is why he, along with Christopher Daniels, Pat Buck, and Michael Nakazawa, was reportedly brought back to work earlier than the Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, or the injured CM Punk.

The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega were stripped of their recently-won AEW Trios World Championship on the episode of "Dynamite" following the brawl, with CM Punk also stripped of the AEW World Championship. Punk is likely to be out of action for the next seven to eight months due to a triceps injury — assuming he makes his return to the company at all.