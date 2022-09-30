Sasha Banks Comments On Changes To Her Social Media Handles

After making their exit from WWE earlier this year, Sasha Banks and Naomi have stayed off the wrestling radar. However, that isn't to say the pair haven't been making headlines, with appearances at New York Fashion Week as well as Hollywood premieres and comic book conventions.

Yesterday, Banks changed her Twitter handle from @SashaBanksWWE to her real name, @MercedesVarnado. Today, the former WWE star has updated fans with new handles across all her social media accounts. Along with the new links she stated "New handles same handler." While this could be a sign that Banks isn't heading back to the world of wrestling any time soon, it could also potentially mean she struck a deal with WWE that would allow her to continue using her real name while continuing as the Sasha Banks character in the company. In other words, the star's future remains unknown.

With the upcoming Survivor Series WarGames pay-per-view scheduled to take place in her hometown of Boston, and a number of slots needing to be filled in the women's WarGames match, many fans are still holding onto hope that Banks will make a grand return, perhaps with Naomi at her side. Banks and Naomi, real name Trinity Fatu, created a great deal of controversy when they walked out of a "Monday Night Raw" taping in May, with some in the business standing by the women while others labeled their actions as unprofessional.

In recent weeks, Banks has revealed that she has a lot on the table outside of wrestling, including ambitions to get into making music, continuing her fashion career, and picking up further roles as an actor.