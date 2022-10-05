Title Defenses For FTR And Jade Cargill Added To AEW Battle Of The Belts

Two huge matches have been added to Battle Of The Belts IV this Friday.

Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions FTR will be putting their titles on the line against The Gates of Agony. On the Three Year "Dynamite" Anniversary Show on Wednesday, The Embassy launched an attack after Brian Cage suffered defeat at the hands of TNT Champion Wardlow. Wardlow's tag team partner, Samoa Joe, ran down to make the save but the numbers became too much for him. FTR's music hit and the duo then ran down to even the odds before the two teams faced off.

FTR has been the titleholder since beating The Briscoes at Supercard of Honor XV back in April. FTR also currently holds the AAA and IWGP World Tag Team Championships.

The undefeated Jade Cargill also has a title defense Friday night. She will be defending her TBS Championship against fan favorite Willow Nightingale. Nightingale teamed up with AEW Interim Women's Champion Toni Storm and Athena to score a win over Serena Deeb, Jamie Hayter, and Penelope Ford on Wednesday. Later in the show, Nightingale celebrated her win with Tony Schiavone backstage and challenged Cargill for her belt. Cargill and The Baddies walked in and asserted that Cargill had already beaten Nightingale twice. Nightingale asked whether or not she could beat her for a third time before Cargill accepted the challenge.

Cargill has been undefeated in her last 39 matches, conquering the likes of Athena, Ruby Soho, Anna Jay, and Marina Shafir. Cargill won the TBS Championship after winning the tournament to crown the inaugural champion and is the only holder of the title as of writing.