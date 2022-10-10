Braun Strowman Shares Cryptic Message Following Bray Wyatt's WWE Return

Since making his return to WWE last month, Braun Strowman has been a regular fixture on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," primarily working against the Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis. However, with the return of former stablemate Bray Wyatt at Extreme Rules this past weekend, as well as teases that Wyatt may not be acting alone, some fans expect Strowman to join up with his old partner. Yesterday, Strowman added more fuel to that fire by cryptically tweeting, seemingly about Wyatt.

"I love when people that have been through hell walk out of the flames carrying buckets of water for those still consumed by the fire!!!!!" he said.

There's been a great deal of speculation over the last few months surrounding Wyatt's return, including the possibility of a new stable known as the Wyatt 6. Wyatt reportedly trademarked that name earlier in the summer, and it could hint towards a group being formed around his return.

Strowman has made regular appearances on both of the company's shows since his return, but he was conspicuously absent from Extreme Rules. While it could be the simple fact that there was not a place for Strowman on the already-packed card, many fans have been speculating about the identities of the live-action representations of Wyatt's former gimmicks and puppets. While none of them appeared to match the size of Strowman, these figures were likely just representative of Wyatt's past, and it remains possible that Strowman will join up with his former ally in the near future.

It's already been reported that Wyatt's brother, Bo Dallas, is set to make his return to the company. Like Strowman, it's unclear if Dallas will be involved with the storyline surrounding Wyatt.