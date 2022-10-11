Bray Wyatt Speaks Directly To WWE Raw Viewers For The First Time Since Return

The long-awaited return of Bray Wyatt at the Extreme Rules premium live event this past Saturday is already being considered by many as one of the best returns in WWE history. His past characters appeared through different parts of the arena before Wyatt walked through a door with a lantern in hand. Prior to that, several QR codes had also appeared during WWE programming leading up to the event and the song "White Rabbit" played for live audiences during commercial breaks.

Wyatt has now officially addressed the WWE Universe for the first time since then. During this past Monday's "Raw", a video from Wyatt interrupted commentators Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick as they were discussing Brock Lesnar's return and subsequent attack on Bobby Lashley.

"I used to think that the prison inside my head was the only place that I could truly be free," Wyatt said as images of his new mask flashed across the screen. "Revel in what you are."

Wyatt first showed up in WWE's Florida Championship Wrestling territory in 2009 before being moved up to the main roster as part of The Nexus. He then formed The Wyatt Family with Luke Harper and Erick Rowan in 2012. Braun Strowman later joined them and the group managed to capture the "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship in 2017. The family eventually broke up and Wyatt teamed up with Matt Hardy before debuting The Fiend character and Firefly Fun House segments. He was eventually released from the company in July 2021.