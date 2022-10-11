WWE Promoting Bray Wyatt For 10/14 SmackDown

It appears the WWE Universe has been taken down the rabbit hole and into Wonderland after Saturday's eerie, theatrical return of former WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt. And with the season premiere of "Raw" in the books, we now know when Wyatt will be appearing next.

Last night's episode of the red brand included a backstage segment featuring The Miz and Maryse, in which a WWE crew member was displaying a QR code on the back of his jacket. Fans that followed the link arrived at a video of a jigsaw puzzle being put together to the tune of "He's Got The Whole World In His Hands" playing on a piano, ultimately forming Wyatt's new moth logo with the letters "JNV" written over it. The letters correspond with their places in the American alphabet, forming an upcoming date: 10/14/22, which is the same date as Friday's "WWE SmackDown" in New Orleans, Louisiana.

It was also confirmed while "Raw" was on the air that Wyatt will indeed be appearing on "SmackDown" this Friday. The announcement came shortly after Wyatt was featured in a new video on "Raw," saying, "I used to think that the prison inside my head was the only place that I could truly be free. Revel in what you are."

The new logo, an upside-down moth with a skull for a face, lightning bolts as antennas, and a red circle behind it, has been associated with "Wyatt 6" ever since Wyatt revealed the creations on Twitter and changed his handle earlier this year. It's believed by many that the cryptic clues and messages will lead to a "Wyatt 6" stable, possibly alongside stars like his brother, the returning Bo Dallas, or former Wyatt family member Braun Strowman.