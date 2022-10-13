Ronda Rousey Sends Shout-Out To 'Next Ronda Rousey'

This past Saturday at WWE Extreme Rules, all of the frustration that had been building within Ronda Rousey finally paid off. By becoming a two-time "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion at the expense of Liv Morgan, "The Baddest Woman On the Planet" has found her groove again. Yet even with a hectic schedule, she's still finding time to encourage some of her biggest fans.

Responding to a fan who had just concluded her first high school wrestling practice and mentioned her aspirations to be the next Rousey, Rousey tweeted back, "Hell yeah! You're doing it!"

Since signing with WWE in 2018, Rousey has captured the "WWE Raw" Women's Championship once in addition to her two "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship reigns. She also won the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble.

While Rousey may be personable off-screen, don't expect to see the bubbly and supportive side of the new women's champion too often going forward. It was recently reported that Rousey is now listed as a heel within WWE and will remain so going forward. The signs were there after her controversial loss to Morgan at SummerSlam, which led to Rousey striking the match official and eventually serving a suspension.

It remains to be seen who will be next competitor to step up to the champ, but her dominance of the women's division doesn't necessarily have to stop at single's gold. Rousey recently talked about how she'd love to "take over" with fellow fighter Shayna Baszler.