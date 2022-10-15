Eric Bischoff Explains How Tony Khan Could've Averted Backstage AEW Issues

AEW CEO Tony Khan has faced numerous backstage incidents in the past few months, with the most recent being the confrontation between Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo, which resulted in El Idolo being sent home prior to the October 5 episode of "AEW Dynamite." The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, meanwhile, are all still reportedly facing suspensions following a major altercation following the 2022 AEW All Out media scrum that saw CM Punk's comments trigger a backstage brawl. With all the infighting taking place at AEW right now, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff explained how Khan could have avoided the various situations.

"Tony has really dug himself in as the end all, be all, and he's the CEO, he's the head of creative, whatever six titles he has," Bischoff said while on "83 Weeks." "I don't think he's delegated well. I think it would've served Tony much better, very early on, to set the stage and to create the culture, which is, I think, necessary ... I think if Tony, would have not only surrounded himself, but delegated and trusted more of the more senior people around him early on, I think he would've quite possibly avoided a lot of this drama, because it is culture-related, and the impression I get ... is that it's just kind of a frat house backstage."

Khan holds multiple positions within the company, with two of those being CEO and the booker, with The Elite as EVPs, though their current status is unknown. Bischoff, for his part, has been a regular critic of Khan as a leader, and of AEW as a whole.