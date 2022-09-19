Mike Chioda On Tony Khan: 'It Doesn't Seem Like He Leads'

Tony Khan is the CEO for the second-largest wrestling promotion in North America, AEW, which has not seen the greatest publicity in the past couple of weeks. Following All Out at the media scrum, then AEW World Champion CM Punk shared his true feelings on a number of subjects, such as Colt Cabana and the EVPs of the company, all while Khan sat right next to Punk and never once stopped his employee. This led to a backstage altercation which resulted in suspensions, vacated titles, and even a bite mark on Kenny Omega that still exists two weeks later. Long-time WWE referee Mike Chioda, who most recently refereed at AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view, discussed his thoughts about Khan.

"Tony Khan is the leader," Chioda said while on "Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda." "It doesn't seem like he leads ... He doesn't need to be on every podcast. He needs to be behind the scenes more."

On the September 7, 2022, edition of "Dynamite," Khan made a rare appearance on AEW programming, announcing the vacating of Punk's AEW World Championship and Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks AEW World Trios Championships. Khan revealed a new AEW World Championship tournament that will be decided at Grand Slam while the AEW World Trios Titles found a new home by the end of the night, as the Death Triangle walked away with the championships following a win over the Best Friends and Orange Cassidy. Khan doesn't just have his hands full with wrestling, as he also works for the Jacksonville Jaguars as the chief football strategy officer and is the vice-chairman and director of football operations for Fulham over in the UK.

