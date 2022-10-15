Sean Waltman Names Two Young WWE Stars He'd Like To Wrestle

Sean Waltman has been paying attention to WWE's next generation.

The WWE Hall of Famer was a guest on "Busted Open" and named two current WWE Superstars he wishes he could step in the ring with. "Pete Dunne, that guy is excellent," said Waltman. "I would really like to have a match with that guy ... there's a lot of young blood out there that's really promising that I look at and go, 'man if I was 25 or if I was 30' ... even Austin Theory ... is another guy I could image doing really great things in there with when I was younger."

Waltman, who turned 50 on July 13, was quick to point out father time has caught up with him. "Dude, I'm old though," said a laughing Waltman. "I had two matches this year and I ended up with a torn bicep. I had my bicep fixed and I'm like, 'dude, what was I thinking man?' I can still do it, but man, I felt like dog s**t afterwards. I can't imagine how (Ric) Flair felt."

A ring veteran of 32-years, Waltman wrestled at least one match every year from 1990-2019. After a near three year hiatus from the squared circle, Waltman returned to the ring back in February at GCW's Welcome to Heartbreak pay-per-view, where he teamed with Joey Janela to defeat The Major Players (Matt Cardona and Brian Myers). The following month, Waltman made another appearance for GCW at Janela's Spring Break 6 Part 1 event, where he was defeated by Janela in a singles match that went nearly 20-minutes.

