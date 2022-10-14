Behind-The-Scenes Injury Update For NJPW's Tanga Loa

New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Tanga Loa has been out of action since taking part in a 10-man tag team match at NJPW Capital Collision this past May, and it looks like he won't be returning any time soon. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Loa is believed to be out for the rest of this year, at the very least. The former Bullet Club member suffered a torn MCL and reportedly underwent "major surgery" for the injury.

Loa, along with his cousin and adopted brother Tama Tonga, make up the tag team Guerrillas of Destiny. Since getting booted from Bullet Club earlier this year by "Switchblade" Jay White, the two have expanded their tag team into a full-blown stable, with fellow NJPW performers Jado and Hikuleo, who is also Loa's brother, joining the group. Up until their exit from the stable earlier this year, both Loa and Tonga were longtime members of Bullet Club — Tonga as a founding member and Loa since his debut for the company back in 2016.

In addition to their work for NJPW, Loa and Tonga have been performing in Impact Wrestling this year, which is where their exodus from Bullet Club took place. That night, their opponents, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, would take their place, re-joining their old group.

Since being forcibly removed from Bullet Club, Loa and Tonga have seemingly been working as babyfaces, teaming up with the likes of Hiroshi Tanahashi on multiple occasions, most often working against their former allies in Bullet Club.