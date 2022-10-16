Rhea Ripley Returns To In-Ring Action Following Brain And Teeth Injury

The Judgment Day is finally whole again.

Rhea Ripley returned to in-ring action this past weekend, wrestling in a mixed-tag match alongside Damien Priest on Saturday at a WWE Live Event in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The match was Ripley's first since June, when Ripley was sidelined with a brain and teeth injury. Despite losing the contest to the tandem of Dolph Ziggler and Nikki ASH, Ripley took to Twitter to celebrate her return, saying "I'm back B****es!"

Ripley's recovery from an errant knee to the face has been an ongoing process, one which even involved Ripley getting extensive dental work, as well as wearing a heart monitor for a period of time. Ripley declared herself "Iron Man" while wearing the monitor. Before the injury, Ripley had been Number One Contender for Bianca Belair's WWE Raw Women's Championship but had to miss the Money In The Bank premium live event last July. During her time out of active competition, Ripley has been a constant presence on WWE programming, helping Judgment Day sway the scion of the Mysterio Dynasty, Dominik over to their side.

Ripley has been a part of the Judgment Day stable since WrestleMania Backlash, when Ripley helped then Judgment Day leader Edge defeat AJ Styles. Edge has since been banished from the group, in place of new leader Finn Balor. The group remains a thorn in the side of AJ Styles who turned to some old friends for backup recently, in the form of the returning Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.