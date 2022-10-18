WWE Possibly Files Sarah Logan Or Taya Valkyrie Trademark

When it comes to professional wrestling and new trademarks, you can always count on people to engage in some wild internet speculation regarding what the trademark means and/or who it is for. That certainly appears to be the case regarding WWE's latest filing for a name that could easily be intended for multiple talents, including two former WWE wrestlers and one currently on the roster.

On October 13, WWE filed to trademark the name "Lyra Valkyria." The trademark is a standard character mark, intended for the usual entertainment services for wrestling exhibitions, performances of a professional wrestler and more.

Many have noted that the name bears a similarity to one Taya Valkyrie, who wrestled for "WWE NXT" in 2021 as Franky Monet. Taya appears to be well aware of the WWE trademark, tweeting out an eyeball emoji Monday afternoon along with "lol." The former WWE star, who wasn't shy about how she felt regarding the WWE departures of herself and husband, John Morrison, currently holds five different titles in five different organizations, including the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship, which she successfully defended at TripleMania XXX: Mexico City this past Saturday.

Other candidates who have been suggested for this trademark are former WWE star Sarah Logan and current WWE star Aoife Valkyrie. Vignettes on "SmackDown" featuring a female viking warrior have suggested Logan's return is imminent, while Valkyrie, who, like Taya, shares a similar name as the one trademarked, was one of the handful of talents not cut from WWE following the rebranding of "NXT UK." She has yet to appear on "NXT" or any other WWE programming since "NXT UK" ended.