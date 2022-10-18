AEW May Counter Finn Balor And The OC On WWE NXT With Fellow Bullet Club Member

AEW and WWE are loading up for Tuesday night's head-to-head matchup between "Dynamite" and "NXT." On one side, WWE is bringing in several main roster names, former Bullet Club members Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and, perhaps Finn Balor as well for "NXT." It would thus be only natural for AEW to counter with a Bullet Club member of its own.

Only a couple of hours ago, Bullet Club leader, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, and the self-proclaimed "Catalyst of Pro Wrestling" Jay White took to Twitter with an interesting message. The short tweet featured an emoji of a stick of dynamite, followed by "#BulletClub", seemingly hinting that White could be making a trip to Cincinnati, Ohio, where "Dynamite" will take place.

White made several appearances for AEW earlier this year, most notably leading up to the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, where he retained the IWGP World Heavyweight Title in a four-way match against "Hangman" Adam Page, Kazuchika Okada, and Adam Cole. No other hints were provided as to what White, who is scheduled to defend the IWGP World Title against Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 17, could be doing if he shows up on "Dynamite."

Whether White shows up or not, "Dynamite" has plenty of other stuff going on, with Page challenging Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title, Toni Storm going one-on-one with Hikaru Shida for Storm's AEW Interim Women's World Championship, Chris Jericho defending the Ring of Honor World Title against Dalton Castle, and an AEW World Trios Title match between Best Friends and the current title holders, Death Triangle.