Tony Khan Predicts AEW Title Match Tonight Will Be 'Magic'

Tonight's episode of "AEW Dynamite" airs on a different night of the week, but owner Tony Khan has loaded up the card with four separate title matches in hopes to draw in viewers. The biggest of those matches is AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. former champion "Hangman" Adam Page. In an interview with "Sports Illustrated", Khan hyped up the title match between two of the company's top performers.

"'Hangman' Page is one of the top stars in AEW, and this match can main-event one of our pay-per-views," Khan said. "Mox and 'Hangman,' they've both clearly represented the very best of AEW. We've never seen them fight one on one. After watching their promos, I think this championship fight is going to be magic."

The feud between the two has steadily built over the last few weeks, but there is one major factor that could disrupt things: the presence of MJF, who won the Casino Ladder Match at the All Out pay-per-view, holds a giant poker chip that grants him a shot at the AEW World Championship whenever he wishes. The aftermath of a hard-fought match between Moxley and Page could present the perfect opportunity for MJF to cash in that chip, no matter who comes out on top with the title.

"Dynamite" going head-to-head with "WWE NXT" harkens back to the halcyon days of the "Wednesday Night War." Just as AEW maxed out its show with title matches, WWE sent some major main roster names over to "NXT” for the night, including Kevin Owens and Finn Balor. When everything is said and done, the ratings this week should paint an interesting picture for fans who love analyzing the numbers.