Taya Valkyrie Got 'A Lot Of Texts' About Recent WWE Trademark Filing

Every time you turn around these days, it seems Taya Valkyrie has more gold than she previously did, as the AAA/Impact/MLW star is currently one half of the Impact Knockout's Tag Team Champions, the MLW Featherweight Champion, the HOW and XPW Women's Champion, and the AAA Reina de Reinas Champion. And some felt she may be looking to add more gold back in her old stomping ground of WWE, after the promotion was revealed to have trademarked the similar-sounding name "Lyra Valkyria" earlier this week.

In an interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editior Nick Hausman, Taya was asked about the trademark and whether it had anything to do with a potential return to WWE.

"We'll just say that I got a lot of texts about it," Taya said. "I was like 'What is going on?' I don't know, man."

Taya was one of three names to draw speculation regarding the "Lyra Valkyria" trademark, joining current WWE star Aoife Valkyrie and returning WWE star Sarah Logan. Like Taya, Valkyrie shares a similar name to the trademark, and has not been seen since "NXT UK" was discontinued as the brand transitions into "NXT Europe." Valkyrie remains with WWE, however, having been one of the few talents the promotion didn't release from the "NXT UK" brand. Logan, meanwhile, has appeared to be the subject of several Viking-themed vignettes that have aired recently on "WWE SmackDown."

While she may not be returning to WWE any time soon, Taya will look to continue her roll following a successful Reina de Reinas Championship defense against Kamille last Saturday at TripleMania XXX: Mexico City. She is scheduled to defend the MLW Featherweight Title against an unknown opponent at MLW Fightland, in Philadelphia, later this month.