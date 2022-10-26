Triple H Reportedly Doing Away With Annual WWE PLE

As if we haven't already seen creative shifts within WWE under the tenure of Paul "Triple H" Levesque, fans should expect to see more changes on the way with regard to WWE's premium live event schedule. According to a report from Give Me Sport, Hell in a Cell will no longer be held as an annual event moving forward.

WWE first began running Hell in a Cell as an annual pay-per-view starting in 2009. The most recent iteration of the event took place this past June, headlined by Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins in a match known more for Rhodes' gruesome pectoral injury than what transpired within the closed cage.

Fans have long felt that an event based around multiple Hell in a Cell matches diluted the impact of the concept over time. Before becoming the centerpiece for its own titled event, Hell in a Cell matches were considered intense grudge matches that usually capped off a feud, such as the bouts between Undertaker and Mankind or Triple H and Kevin Nash. Once it became a yearly event, Hell in a Cell matches became more "by the numbers," with the mandatory presence of the match, as required by the event's name, becoming an excuse for a feud rather than a feud naturally leading to one. It seems Levesque feels the same way, and with this change, hopefully, the company is able to inject some life back into Hell in the Cell matches in the years to come.

This news comes on the heels of WWE canceling the second annual WWE Day 1 premium live event. Since then, reports have circulated that the company is now planning on holding fewer PLEs going forward than they have in years past.