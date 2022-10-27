Thunder Rosa Thanks Fans For Their Support

Thunder Rosa may not be receiving cheers from the crowd at the moment, as she is out of action due to injury, but she is feeling the love from fans. "AEW Dynamite" took place last night, and the AEW Women's World Champion took to social media to make note of the fans' feelings for her despite her absence.

"I thank y'all for the support, I know where I stand," tweeted Rosa, who is likely referred her reported backstage tension with Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. Baker recently stated on Swerve Strickland's "Swerve City Podcast" that she hates when someone thinks that they are bigger than the company and cannot be replaced. Baker didn't name names, but Rosa could be one she is referring to due to reported issues between the two.

Rosa recently addressed her naysayers on "Busted Open Radio." Referencing that Toni Storm was upset about still being labeled the Interim Champion, Rosa said she isn't the booker of the company. She also expressed how upsetting it is that people still don't believe she is actually injured

The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reported that Storm was supposed to win the title at All Out in Chicago, but before the match took place, Rosa relinquished the championship due to a disc injury in her back. Since then, Rosa has shared her recovery on her YouTube videos and said on "Busted Open" that she is set to get another epidural shot in a week or two. She expressed a hope to return to the ring in January, but an actual time frame for her return remains unknown. Wade Keller of the Pro Wrestling Torch recently reported that the situation between Baker and Rosa remains unresolved.