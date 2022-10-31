AJ Lee Reacts To WWE NXT Star's Tribute

"WWE NXT" star Cora Jade has made her fandom of former WWE Diva's Champion AJ Lee very clear. During a recent live event in Melbourne, Florida, Jade competed in a special Halloween battle royal to decide the number one contender for the "NXT" Women's Championship while cosplaying as Lee. Though Jade came up short in that match, she posted a picture of her costume on social media after the event, calling Lee her "mother," and later received a response from Lee — real name AJ Mendez — on Twitter.

"OMG. Mother is so proud. And ordering a DNA test," Mendez wrote. There's certainly no denying that the two performers look quite alike, especially with Jade dressed up as the former WWE star, and Mendez seems to agree.

Jade has become a prominent part of "NXT" over the last year, most notable in her heated rivalry with Roxanne Perez. The two began as tag team partners, even holding the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship together. However, Jade attacked her partner while the two still held the championship, eventually causing the title to be vacated and kicking off the feud in full force. The duo most recently competed against each other at the Halloween Havoc premium live event in a Weapons Wild match, which Perez won.

Mendez currently serves as the color commentator as well as an executive producer for "WOW – Women of Wrestling." The series premiered in September, with a strong share of the audience being female — something of a rarity in wrestling. However, overall ratings have been somewhat tepid thus far. Mendez is also married to two-time former AEW World Champion CM Punk.