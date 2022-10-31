ROH TV Title Match Announced For 'AEW Dynamite'

A big title match has been added to this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite."

AEW owner Tony Khan has taken to Twitter to announce that ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe will put his gold on the line against Brian Cage, Joe's fourth defense of the title. "After weeks of altercations between ROH World TV Champion Samoa Joe and The Embassy's Brian Cage," Khan wrote, "these two will fight for the title live on Wednesday."

As Khan mentioned, there has been beef brewing between Joe and The Embassy on AEW TV. Joe and TNT Champion Wardlow have aligned to fight off the faction in recent weeks. More recently, on the October 28 episode of "AEW Rampage," Joe and Wardlow were attacked by Powerhouse Hobbs and The Embassy at the conclusion of the show. The program went off the air with Cage holding up the ROH World TV Championship.

Fans are now left to wonder if Hobbs will try to get involved in the title match this Wednesday. There's also the question of what his affiliation with The Embassy is. Hobbs has made it clear that he wants to ride solo ever since turning his back on his former tag team partner Ricky Starks, effectively putting an end to the Team Taz faction.

Joe won the ROH World Television Championship back in April, defeating legendary pro wrestler Minoru Suzuki, and has since defended the title against Trent Barreta, Jay Lethal, and Josh Woods. This is Joe's first reign as ROH Television Champion.