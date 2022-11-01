Rhea Ripley Ribs Fan While Selling Outside WWE Ring

It appears that The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley has a sense of humor. On Tuesday, a fan posted a video on Twitter of Ripley slyly untying a fan's shoe while she was "selling outside of the ring" at a WWE live event.

WWE also shared the video on its official Twitter account with the caption, "That sneaky @RheaRipley_WWE strikes again!"

Ripley replied to WWE's video with, "No one's safe" and the winking face emoji.

Ripley had her first televised in-ring match in over three months on the October 18 episode of "NXT." She ended up getting a win over Roxanne Perez.

Ripley had been sidelined since late June after a brain and teeth injury. Before suffering the injury, she was scheduled to challenge "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair at the Money in the Bank event. Carmella ended up taking Ripley's place.

Even during her hiatus from in-ring action, Ripley has been a constant presence on WWE programming. She has been part of The Judgment Day faction since WrestleMania Backlash when she helped former Judgment Day leader Edge defeat A.J. Styles. Ripley was also the one who got Dominik Mysterio to attack his father and join Judgment Day.

During the Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson match on the October 24 episode of "Raw," Ripley got fans talking after she body-slammed Luke Gallows outside of the ring. She also helped Balor win the match after striking Anderson with a low blow. The O.C. (Styles, Gallows, and Anderson) are set to face Balor, Priest, and Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel this Saturday.