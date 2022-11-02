Katana Chance-Kayden Carter Title Defense And More Set For 11/8 WWE NXT

Several matches have been announced for the November 8 episode of "WWE NXT."

The first match announced for next week is "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defending their titles against Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons. Carter and Chance have been the champions since winning the vacant titles in the Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match on the August 2 episode of "NXT." They defeated Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne; Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon; and Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley.

The second match is a 5-Minute Challenge Match between Brutus Creed and Damon Kemp. The Creed Brothers and Kemp have been feuding since Worlds Collide when Kemp attacked them with a steel chair during their 'NXT" Tag Team Title match with Pretty Deadly. Kemp also was the one who attacked Roderick Strong in the parking lot before the start of the event. At Halloween Havoc, Julius Creed defeated Kemp in an Ambulance Match.

The last match announced for the November 8 episode is Joe Gacy vs. Cameron Grimes. For a while now, Gacy has been trying to get Grimes to join Schism. On the October 18 episode of "NXT," Grimes teamed with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows to defeat Gacy and The Dyad (Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid).

Schism recently gained a new member, Ava Raine, the daughter of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Raine made her on-screen "NXT" debut on October 25.

