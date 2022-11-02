Bobby Lashley Explains Why Brock Lesnar Feud Will Continue Past WWE Crown Jewel

We are just days away from WWE's Crown Jewel event this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and despite outside worries, everything looks to go ahead as scheduled, with the card featuring marquee match-ups such as Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and Alexa Bliss and Asuka defending their newly-won Women's Tag Team Titles against Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

Yet arguably one of the biggest matches on the card doesn't have a title attached, and that's the ultimate showdown between "The Almighty" Bobby Lashley and "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar following the latter's shock return to "WWE Raw" a few weeks back. And while this will be only the second meeting between the two, Lashley doesn't see this feud ending at Crown Jewel (via SHAK Wrestling).

"There's been years and years and years of lead up," Lashley said. "Because of the way things have come together with us, I don't think this is the last time we're going to see each other. I think until the end of my career and the end of his career, there's always going to be a Bobby and Brock." Lashley does own a 1-0 record over The Beast, though it did come with some outside interference from Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble. But if Lesnar falls to 0-2 at Crown Jewel, the former United States Champion doesn't expect him to go away. "Right now I look at the score as one for me, zero for him," Lashley continued. "So if there's two for me and zero for him after Crown Jewel, I'm sure he's going to be coming back for another one. He's got to avenge his losses." Fans can catch Crown Jewel this Saturday starting at Noon ET.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "SHAK Wrestling" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.