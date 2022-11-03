Potential Spoiler On MLW Superfight 2023 Main Event

There is a potential spoiler for the main event of Major League Wrestling's SuperFight 2023 event.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone is set to face Jacob Fatu. It was at Fightland 2021 when Hammerstone defeated Jacob Fatu to become the new top titleholder in MLW. Before losing the gold, Fatu had held the title for 819 days.

It was also noted in the report that SuperFight 2023 will be taking place on Saturday, February 4 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Since defeating Fatu at Fightland 2021, Hammerstone has defended the MLW Heavyweight Title several times. His most recent title defense was in a Last Man Standing Match against E.J. Nduka at Fightland 2022 this past weekend. Hammerstone also defended the title against Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, Bandido, Richard Holliday, Mads Krugger, Octagon Jr., Pagano, and even Cesar Duran.

Hammerstone has been with MLW since February 2019. He was the inaugural MLW National Openweight Champion until he relinquished the title after winning the MLW World Title. He was also the winner of the 2021 Battle Riot.

Like Hammerstone, Fatu also made his MLW debut in February 2019. He also appeared at Fightland 2022, where he defeated former AEW and WWE star Lio Rush.

Earlier this year was SuperFight 2022, which took place in Charlotte, North Carolina. During the event, Hammerstone defended the MLW World Title against Davey Richards, while Fatu was defeated by Krugger in a Stairway to Hell match.

MLW recently announced a new streaming partnership with Pro Wrestling TV. It will see the company's "entire catalog" eventually uploaded to the on-demand streaming service.