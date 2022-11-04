WWE SmackDown Preview (11/4): Rey Mysterio Challenges Gunther For The WWE Intercontinental Championship

Tonight's "WWE SmackDown" arrives pre-taped, filmed after last week's live show in St Louis, due to the WWE crew heading out to Saudi Arabia for Saturday's Crown Jewel event. Even though tonight's episode has already taken place, this preview will contain no spoilers.

Just hours away from the premium live event, a David vs. Goliath match takes place between GUNTHER and Rey Mysterio for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Mysterio — who left "WWE Raw" for "SmackDown" last month to escape an escalating feud with his son Dominik — earned the right to challenge for the title on October 14 after defeating Ricochet, Sheamus, and Solo Sikoa in a Fatal Four-Way Match. Tonight will mark GUNTHER's fifth televised defense of the Intercontinental Title since winning the gold on the June 10 episode of "SmackDown."

Also advertised for the show tonight, Liv Morgan will go one-on-one with Sonya Deville in a No Disqualification Match. Morgan, who lost the "SmackDown" Women's Championship at Extreme Rules to Ronda Rousey, has seemingly found her inner extreme and has targeted Deville in recent weeks after being disrespected by the former Fire and Desire member. First, Morgan sent Deville crashing through a table backstage before superplexing the former WWE official on top of a pile of chairs last week after their scheduled bout ended via count out. The pair will now collide with no rules attached to their rematch.

Finally, after dropping the Max Dupri gimmick, LA Knight returned to in-ring action to defeat mån.sôör on the October 14 episode of "SmackDown." Knight will be in action once again tonight, this time taking on Ricochet; Ricochet recently enraged Knight by declaring that the former Million Dollar Champion might be taking himself far too seriously.