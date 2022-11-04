Roman Reigns Is Prepared To Dictate Some Things To Logan Paul

Roman Reigns has faced his fair share of challenges throughout his WWE career. Now two-plus years into his run as WWE Champion, and over six months into his run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Reigns faces another huge test tomorrow, when he defends the championship against Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

The match is a bit different from others Reigns has had before with Paul entering the match having wrestled two matches total in his brief wrestling career and only one of them being a singles contest. But as he revealed in an ESPN piece focusing on Paul's WWE run so far, Reigns isn't worried about it and is ready to step up in the same way other legendary talents have when put in similar situations.

"I know I'm gonna have to dictate some things [with Paul] because of my knowledge and experience to that particular setting," Reigns said. "It's just something that you get used to. John [Cena] did it, Steve [Austin] did it. Dwayne ["The Rock" Johnson] did it, Hulk [Hogan] did it. We all do it. And that's just a part of building that equity and taking on that role as the guy."

Reigns will be forced to dictate things with an unlikely variable now thrown into the mix: Jake Paul. Logan's brother, Jake, is set to be in his corner after appearing at a Friday press conference promoting this weekend's event. Logan had recently talked about the inevitability of his brother also arriving in WWE, and it would appear that moment is here.