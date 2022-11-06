Backstage News On The Elite's Potential Return To AEW

In recent weeks, short clips have played on AEW Dynamite in regards to The Elite – Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks – and their absence from the company, and a very specific word choice in the videos have many people speculating about the storyline "culprit" of The Elite's erasure. The videos have been titled "Delete The Elite" by fans and the company's social media sites, which led some to believe that The Elite's return will somehow be linked to Matt and Jeff Hardy.

However, according to Fightful Select, neither of the Hardys will be involved in Matt, Nick, and Kenny's return to the ring. This is not particularly surprising, as Jeff Hardy remains suspended due to his DUI in June and Matt Hardy is currently in a program with The Firm alongside Private Party. The former Team Extreme became synonymous with the word "Delete" during his time in Impact Wrestling as "Broken" Matt Hardy and Brother Nero, leading to the initial speculation.

Fightful Select also reported that Don Callis, Kenny Omega's manager and confidant, has been backstage for many AEW events in recent weeks. This, along with the recent teasers, has made many confident that The Elite's return will come sooner rather than later. Some have even earmarked AEW Full Gear as a possible date for the AEW Executive Vice Presidents to make their return to the company. The most recent video focused on Death Triangle winning the AEW World Trios Championships, once held by The Elite.