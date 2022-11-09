WWE SmackDown Star Confirms He Is Not The Mysterious Scrypts

For those who were wondering, the mysterious character Scrypts is not "WWE SmackDown" superstar A.J. "Top Dolla" Francis. The Hit Row member retweeted a clip from Tuesday night's "NXT" of Scrypts' newest message.

"This is not me," Francis wrote. "Carry on."

As noted earlier, while Vic Joseph and Booker T were talking, they were interrupted by the latest message from Scrypts. The ominous message revealed that whoever it is, they will be coming soon to "NXT" and their names are "written on the wall." The vignettes started to air on the October 25 episode of "NXT."

Top Dolla along with Ashante "Thee" Adonis and B-Fab made their WWE return on the August 12 episode of "SmackDown." All of the Hit Row members, including current AEW Star Swerve Strickland, were released by WWE in November 2021. One month before their release, the faction was called up to the main roster during the WWE Draft.

Since Hit Row's return, they were one of the tag teams to be part of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Number-One Contenders Fatal Four-Way match on the September 16 episode of "SmackDown." The winners of the match were Ridge Holland and Butch. The Brawling Brutes faced the current champions The Usos last Saturday at Crown Jewel.

Top Dolla's most recent "SmackDown" match was on October 28, when he, Adonis, and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Legado del Fantasma (Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Santos Escobar). A week before on the October 14 episode of "SmackDown," Legado del Fantasma got the upper hand as Top Dolla and Adonis were defeated by Del Toro and Wilde.

