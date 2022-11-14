Jeff Hardy Reportedly Required To Attend Next Pre-Trial Hearing

It has now been nearly five months since Jeff Hardy was arrested for DUI and charged with a felony count for this being his third DUI in the last three years, following two arrests in 2019. Now, the AEW star finally looks like he's going to have his day in court, after several delays, and will be doing so in person.

According to PWInsider, Hardy's pre-trial hearing is scheduled to take place this Thursday, November 17. Court documents show that Hardy is also required to attend the hearing, something he hasn't been required to do for previous court dates.

This will be yet another attempt to hold this pre-trial hearing in Hardy's case; the hearing had originally been scheduled for October 19, before ultimately being moved after Hardy's attorney filed for another delay. The October 19 date was in fact the second attempt at the hearing, which had initially been scheduled for August before being postponed as well. It was noted back in October that a plea deal was being discussed by Hardy's camp and prosecutors; no update has been provided on its status since.

Hardy was suspended by AEW following his most recent arrest, with AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan stressing in an announcement that accompanied the suspension that Hardy could only return to the promotion after completing treatment and maintaining sobriety and maintaining sobriety for an undisclosed amount of time. Hardy has reportedly sought treatment since and has been doing well according to his longtime tag team partner and brother Matt.