AEW Star Says Sasha Banks' Focus Isn't On An In-Ring Return
As she's been discussing the process she went through in order to get cleared to compete again, AEW star Saraya revealed that one of the first people she contacted upon receiving the good news was Sasha Banks. Saraya, who performed as Paige in WWE, was forced to retire after she injured her neck taking a kick from Banks during a match in 2017.
In an appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Saraya said that in a perfect world Sasha would be an ideal first opponent for her comeback, although she's thrilled to be wrestling Dr. Britt Baker DMD. Saraya and Baker will square off this Saturday at AEW Full Gear. Saraya also suggested that Banks may be more focused on things outside the ring.
"I really wanted to have that match with Sasha," Saraya said. "I wanted to have that rematch with her because we have a built-in story. So I really wanted that. But she's kind of going down her own path, doing her own thing. You don't know where she's going to be. She's got an exciting life going on right now. I'm really pleased she's building her career outside of wrestling, too. It's awesome. And Naomi [as well]. So it's really cool to see.
Sasha Banks To Not Return Anytime Soon?
"But I get to face Britt, too. I've always wanted to face Britt, and [I get to do it] in this brand new company as well. And the crazy part is she's always been a big fan of mine. I've seen the interviews ,Britt! I've seen them all. She was a fan of mine. So it's kind of cool that I get to have a comeback story with her. And she's so supportive. So I'm excited to have that match. One day I'll have my match with Sasha, though."
Banks, along with her then-WWE Women's Tag Team Championship partner Naomi, hasn't been seen in pro wrestling since May, when she and Naomi walked out of WWE after creative differences with then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Though reports have suggested both are either out or back in with WWE at various points over the past few months, their current status with the promotion is unknown.
