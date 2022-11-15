AEW Star Says Sasha Banks' Focus Isn't On An In-Ring Return

As she's been discussing the process she went through in order to get cleared to compete again, AEW star Saraya revealed that one of the first people she contacted upon receiving the good news was Sasha Banks. Saraya, who performed as Paige in WWE, was forced to retire after she injured her neck taking a kick from Banks during a match in 2017.

In an appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Saraya said that in a perfect world Sasha would be an ideal first opponent for her comeback, although she's thrilled to be wrestling Dr. Britt Baker DMD. Saraya and Baker will square off this Saturday at AEW Full Gear. Saraya also suggested that Banks may be more focused on things outside the ring.

"I really wanted to have that match with Sasha," Saraya said. "I wanted to have that rematch with her because we have a built-in story. So I really wanted that. But she's kind of going down her own path, doing her own thing. You don't know where she's going to be. She's got an exciting life going on right now. I'm really pleased she's building her career outside of wrestling, too. It's awesome. And Naomi [as well]. So it's really cool to see.