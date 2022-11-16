Tony Khan Seems To Confirm The Elite's Impending AEW Return

One could argue that Death Triangle already has plenty to worry about. There's PAC's continued insistence that teammates Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix resort to cheating to win matches, and then there's PAC's continued stewing over losing the AEW All-Atlantic Title to Orange Cassidy. Plus, you might as well throw in their upcoming AEW Trios Title defense tonight against AR Fox, Dante Martin, and a returning Darius Martin. The cherry on top is those vignettes teasing the return of The Elite – Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks – following their M.I.A. status post-All Out incident that seemed to indicate they'll be challenging Death Triangle for the Trios Championship at Full Gear.

To this point, however, no members of The Elite have been seen on television since they won the AEW Trios Titles at All Out. So it's interesting that, in an interview with Steve Muehlhausen of DAZN, AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan seemed to spill the beans regarding The Elite's return this Saturday and a potential confrontation with Death Triangle — confirming what has been fairly obvious — while trying to hype the upcoming Death Triangle defense against Fox and Top Flight.

"It raises some questions about Death Triangle and what The Elite are trying to say in these videos," Khan said. "Coming out of that [this match], leading into Full Gear, one of the biggest weeks in wrestling, it'll be interesting to see where the Trios Titles stand. This will be a situation that will be fluid going into Wednesday and coming out of Wednesday."

Nothing official is on the books for Saturday night, so we'll just have to wait and see how things unfold.