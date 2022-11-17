Top WWE Star Weighs In On Jake Paul Possibly Wrestling

Given how quickly Logan Paul has taken to pro wrestling in his three matches so far with WWE, many are wondering if his brother, Jake Paul, could possibly follow in his footsteps. In fact, the younger Paul brother has already gotten involved with wrestling, appearing at WWE Crown Jewel and the event's press conference the day before, in order to provide back up for his brother as he battled Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. If Paul were to follow in his older brother's footsteps, the question would then become whether he would adapt as quickly getting into the ring. Perhaps no one could give a better judgment of that than The Miz, who was involved in both of Logan Paul's first two WWE matches, and in an interview with TMZ, Miz revealed whether or not he felt Jake Paul could hang in WWE.

"If he has the heart, the dedication and the mind to step in and do what Logan did to get to where he is, then [the] sky's the limit," Miz said. "Logan was the fastest person I've ever trained that got it," he continued. "It was incredible. He's been able to do a lot of great things. For him to come into WWE in a short amount of time to learn what he's learned is incredible. If Jake can do the same, that's a pretty good tag team."

As for what the younger Paul would have to work on to reach his brother's heights in wrestling, Miz had this to say. "I think they're used to that kind of entertainment aspect, but it's getting the stuff inside the ring down," Miz said. "If he dedicates himself to WWE and what we do, who knows? I could see it. It would be great."