The Young Bucks Explained To Jungle Boy How AEW's Cage Is Different

There have only been four cage matches in AEW's history: Cody Rhodes vs. Wardlow, Young Bucks vs. Lucha Brothers, Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa, and most recently Wardlow vs. Shawn Spears. All have been memorable, and all will be on the mind of "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry this Saturday when he climbs into the steel cage to battle his former tag team partner turned bitter enemy Luchasaurus.

Perry has never stepped foot in a cage match before, and he's doing all he can to prepare for the encounter. That includes talking to some on the AEW roster who have cage match experience, which he revealed while speaking to Comicbook.com.

"I was talking to The Young Bucks and apparently the way our cage is built is pretty unique because of the size of it," Perry said. "It's particularly tall. Everyone says it's super tall once you get up there. The distance between the ropes and the cage is bigger than usual."

Perry's also watching past AEW cage matches to prepare. And if Perry's come to any realization, it's that he may be sore in the morning following this one.

"I watched the first AEW cage match, which was Wardlow and Cody," Perry said. "I'm not even as big as Cody, but that was a dynamic of a bigger guy taking on a smaller guy, and that's obviously what's going on here. I wanted to get a feel of how that went for him. It looked a little rough.

"I've never had a cage match before. I imagine it's going to hurt a fair bit, but I think it's going to be worth it because I think this is really the only way that I can accomplish what I need to accomplish."