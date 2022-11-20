Jeff Jarrett On How He'd Book A Steve Austin WWE Return

WrestleMania 38 saw the iconic return of the "Texas Rattlesnake" Stone Cold Steve Austin electrify the WWE universe one more time, defeating Kevin Owens to close out Night One of the Dallas event and return for Night Two, wrestling his first in-ring match after 19 years of retirement.

Despite it being labeled as a one-off, Austin has reportedly been asked by WWE to return for a second match, earmarked for next year's WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. Although it's still very early in the discussions between him and WWE, many have gotten excited over the news, debating whether this would be a good or bad move for Austin, given that his comeback was universally loved.

Rumors have now been swirling regarding several candidates for Austin's next match including big names like John Cena and CM Punk, who have a history with the WWE Hall of Famer. Despite several people being excited about the prospects of either superstar taking on Austin, AEW talent Jeff Jarrett disagreed with the dream matches but also stated that he "love's the idea" of Austin returning for a second match.

"That to me doesn't resonate," Jarrett said during the latest episode of the "My World" podcast. "[Kevin Owens] vs. Stone Cold was super entertaining and the build for it was awesome. Coming out of that, KO's resume [was enhanced]. If I was booking it, I'd book him against a full-time roster guy and really figure out how to go into it. On the build-up last year [for his match with Owens], I don't think there was an awful lot but if Steve is in shape and he shows up, I can assure you FOX for SmackDown would love to have him on a couple of episodes, of course, Raw would love to have him on a couple of episodes."