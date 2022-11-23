Tony Khan Believes AEW Star Could Be The Future Of Pro Wrestling

Every promotion looks several years into the future, trying to determine the next step and, most importantly, who will be the next big star. For AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan, he thinks he may have that future star.

During an appearance on AEW Unrestricted, where he and co-hosts Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone ran down this Saturday's AEW Full Gear card, Khan had some powerful praise for former AEW TNT Champion Wardlow, and his future with the promotion.

"I believe Wardlow probably, in many ways, has a good a chance to be the future of pro wrestling as anybody," Khan said. "He's someone we really see as a star for the future here, and is a homegrown star."

2022 certainly has been a breakout year for Wardlow, who secured his freedom from MJF back in May with a decisive, dominant victory at AEW Double or Nothing. He quickly followed it up by defeating Scorpio Sky for the TNT Championship on July 6 and defended the title against the likes of Orange Cassidy, Jay Lethal, Brian Cage, and Matt Taven.

Wardlow recently lost the AEW TNT Championship to his one-time ally Samoa Joe. The ROH World Television Champion defeated Wardlow, as well as Team Taz's Powerhouse Hobbs to win the title. Wardlow and Joe had been allies recently under the name WarJoe before Joe betrayed Wardlow on a recent episode of "AEW Dynamite."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit AEW Unrestricted and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription